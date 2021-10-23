Karnataka By-polls: CM Bommai Hails BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa As 'inspiration For Youth'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday credited former state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for joining the BJP and holding the chair of the Chief Minister of the state. The statement was given by CM Bommai while campaigning in Hangal for Karnataka by-polls.

Speaking highly of the former Chief Minister, who is a revered politician in the state, Bommai emphasised that he replaced Yediyurappa on his persuasion.



Praising the contribution of the BJP leaders in the state’s development, he said that young people can be inspired by BS Yediyurappa and C.M.Udasi's developmental philosophy. He further added that Udasi fought back and sided with the farmers when Congress cut off the water supply and imposed a water fee. He stressed that the society must value their contributions towards the state's development.

With Hangal going for by-polls on October 30, Bommai has strengthened his campaign in the region. He pointed out some of the schemes introduced by BS Yediyurappa, such as Bhagyalaksmi and bicycle schemes. Attacking Congress, Bommai said the schemes launched by the Congress government never reached the intended recipients.

Bommai further accused previous Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of deceiving the public by claiming that during his time, 17 lakh houses were created for the people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

On October 20, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah advised minorities not to vote for the Janta Dal JD (S) in the upcoming Hangal and Sindagi by-polls. The Congress has accused JD (S) of assisting the BJP by purposely fielding minority community candidates in both constituencies. Congress had also accused the JD (S) of being the BJP's "B-team" during the 2018 assembly elections.

Karnataka goes for By-poll on Oct 30

On October 30, Karnataka will have by-polls for the Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies. In this regard, 37 individuals have already submitted their applications, including eight from Sindagi and 29 from Hangal. The election will be held on November 2, and the ballots will be counted. The by-elections were called after the deaths of Sindagi JD (S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

Bommai took over as CM after BS Yediyurappa’s resignation

After completing two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa resigned from the position. Yediyurappa’s resignation paved the way for Basavaraj Bommai to become the new Chief Minister of the state. Bommai's name was suggested for Chief Ministership by outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa during the BJP's state legislature meeting.

A two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district, Bommai kicked off his political career from the 'Janata Parivaar' and later joined the BJP in 2008.

Image: Twitter