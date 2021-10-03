Karnataka Bypolls: Candidates Will Be Announced After State Committee Meeting, Says CM

Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka bypolls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state unit will hold a state's core committee meeting. Bommai said that the names of candidates contesting in the elections will be sent to the high command after the meeting. The CM also said that the BJP will win the bypolls with the highest margin.

Addressing a press conference, Bommai said, "We will send the names of the candidates to the party high command after a meeting of state's core committee tomorrow. We have held separate meetings in Sindhagi and Hanagal as well. We are sure that BJP will win with the highest margin. Tomorrow we will decide on our constituency in-charges as well."

Dates for state assembly by-polls is not decided yet. The by-polls will be held in the Hanagal and Sindhagi constituencies after the assembly seats here were vacated due to death of MLAs. The seat in Sindhagi was vacated after the death of the MLA MC Managuli from Janata Dal (Secular) while the Hanagal seat was emptied after BJP MLA CM Udasi passed.

Karnataka govt to announce 6,000 Cr package for development of Bangalore

Ahead of the upcoming elections for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the ruling BJP is all set to announce a massive package for the development of Bangalore. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government is all set to sway the municipal elections and based on reports, the Karnataka government is all set to announce a Rs 6,000 crore package.

With the announcement of the special package, the saffron party is looking forward to refurbishing the image of the state capital, as in the past, several issues of pothole-laden roads and sanitation issues were raised by the people. Incessant rains and drainage issues were also a serious concern among the citizens. Thereby, to work on all these issues, the Bommai government will announce the tasks to be conducted under the special package. The package will concentrate on road maintenance, outer ring roads, and other infrastructure projects will be renovated. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the BBMP election case, and polls are expected to be announced in February or March next year.

Image: PTI/ Twitter