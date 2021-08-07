Last Updated:

'Karnataka Cabinet Portfolios Out' Karnataka Cabinet: Anand Singh Disagrees With Portfolio; Says "planning To Meet The CM"

With the release of Karnataka Cabinet portfolios, Anand Singh, Minister of Ecology, Environment & Tourism dept expressed his disagreement with the given dept.

After expanding his state cabinet, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday had given Ecology, Environment & Tourism portfolio to Anand Singh. However, Anand Singh, BJP MLA from Vijayanagar is not pleased with the portfolio given to him by the state chief minister. The minister said that the request he made at the forum has not been considered by the Karnataka CM during the cabinet expansion. Hence, he said that he will again request the chief minister to reconsider his request.

Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced his cabinet expansion on Wednesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 29 ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet includes 8 Linagayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, and 1 Reddy have been made part of the cabinet. One woman has also been given a berth in the cabinet. 

Karnataka Cabinet Portfolio

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, retained the Finance Ministry, Cabinet affairs, Intelligence from the Home department, etc. While Eshwarappa retained the Rural development dept, B Sreeramulu has been given Transport and ST welfare ministries. Araga Jnanendra has been given the important Home department while the lone woman minister Shashikala Jolle has been given Muzarai, Haj, and Wakf dept. While Prabhu Chauhan has been given Animal Husbandry department and minister Angara. S has retained Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Transport. Kota Shrinivas Poojari has been given Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare department on Saturday. Basavaraj took to Twitter and posted the Karnataka Cabinet portfolios. Take a look at the portfolios:

According to sources, Surapura MLA Rajugowda, Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas, and Yediyurappa's close follower MP Renukacharya met Yediyurappa and complained that they didn't make it to Bommai's Cabinet. JP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal and former minister CP Yogishwar Arvind Bellad - both vocal Yediyurappa critics - have been kept out of the cabinet. The biggest name missing from the cabinet is Yediyurappa's son and  BJP state Vice President BY Vijayendra who has now been issued a court notice in a case alleging corruption in a housing project. Meanwhile, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar opted out of the new ministry citing seniority.

