Karnataka Cabinet: Congress Releases Mins List Ahead Of Oath Ceremony; Who Made The Cut?

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leaders Siddaramaiah as Karnataka's next Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as his Deputy, the party released a list of Cabinet Ministers on Saturday, May 20. In his letter to CM-designate Siddaramaiah, All India Congress Committee's general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal stated that the grand old party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the list of eight Cabinet Ministers in the Karnataka government.

Congress releases list of Cabinet Ministers

G Parameshwara, the former DyCM who was pitching himself for the CM post after Congress won the assembly election, has found a berth in the cabinet. Along with him, the other leaders who have made the cut are Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, KH Muniyappa, Satish Jarkiholi, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

According to the sources, these eight Congress MLAs will take oath along with CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar. Notably, the oath ceremony of Karnataka’s new cabinet will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, later in the day.

Swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's new cabinet

The Congress party is determined to capitalise on the opportunity presented by Karnataka's new Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony to demonstrate the strength of opposition unity. This explains why a comprehensive guest list has been prepared, including prominent leaders not only from the Congress but also from various other parties such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, and more.

In addition to witnessing the official oaths of office for CM-designate Siddaramaiah and DyCM-designate Shivakumar, the Opposition aims to utilise the event as a platform to convey a powerful message about their collective prowess in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.