Karnataka Cabinet Expanded; Here’s The List Of 24 MLAs Sworn In As Ministers

Notably ten legislators were sworn-in as ministers in the cabinet on May 20 along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Abhishek Raval
Karnataka

The newly inducted ministers took the oath of office in the presence of Chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.(IMAGE: ANI)


The Karnataka Governor administered the oath of office to 24 ministers in the state cabinet on May 27. Ten legislators were sworn in as ministers in the cabinet on May 20 along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.   

The MLAs who were sworn in as ministers on May 27 include bigwigs like N. Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Chaluvarayaswamy, K Venkateshtake, Dr HC Mahadevappa, and Eshwar Khandre. The grand old party on Friday, May 26 released a list of 24 legislators that were included in the state cabinet today.

Oath in the presence of CM, Dy CM

The newly inducted ministers took the oath of office in the presence of Chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Meanwhile, the supporters of the Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani remained stationed outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office demanding his inclusion in the cabinet. Pertinently, Siddaramaiah took the Oath of office on May 20 along with DyCM DK Shivakumar and 10 other ministers at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. It’s the same venue where Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the CM for the first time in 2013. 

The cabinet expansion took place after the CM, Dy CM held consultations with the central leadership. Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats in the southern state. 

The full list of 24 MLA inducted as ministers include: 

HK Patil

Krishna Byregowda

N Cheluvarayaswamy

K Venkatesh

Dr HC Mahadevappa

Eshwar Khandre

Dr MC Sudhakar

Dinesh Gundu Rao

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

Shivanand Patil

Timmapur Ramappa Balappa

Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil

Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa

SS Mallikarjun

Mankal Vaidya

Laxmi R Hebbalkar

Rahim Khan

D Sudhakar

Santosh Lad

NS Boseraju

Suresha BS

Madhu Bangarappa

Kyathasandra N Rajanna

B Nagendra
 

