Last Updated:

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 29 Ministers To Be Sworn In; Yediyurappa's Son Misses Out

In a crucial development, sources told Republic TV that ex-CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will not be inducted as a Minister in Basavaraj Bommai's team. 

Written By
Akhil Oka

Image: ANI


In a crucial development, sources told Republic TV that ex-CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will not be inducted as a Minister in Basavaraj Bommai's team. This is being perceived as a big setback for the Lingayat strongman who stepped down as the Chief Minister on July 26 paving the way for Bommai's elevation. While he had publicly maintained that this decision was not influenced by the BJP high command, speculation was rife that he agreed to resign only in lieu of his younger son being given a plum post in the government.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to 29 Ministers on Wednesday. As per sources, this includes veterans such as KS Eshwarappa, Umesh Katti and Ashwath Narayan CN. Earlier, sources revealed that ex-Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, ex-Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, former Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle and former Horticulture Minister R Shankar might be left out of the Cabinet.

Here is a list of confirmed Ministers so far: 

  1. Ashwath Narayan CN-  Malleshwaram MLA and erstwhile Deputy Chief Minister
  2. Poornima Srinivas- Hiriyur MLA
  3. ST Somashekhar- Yeshvanthapura MLA and erstwhile Co-operation Minister
  4. K Sudhakar- Chikkaballapur MLA and erstwhile Health Minister
  5. Byrathi Basavaraj- Krishnarajapuram MLA and former Urban Development Minister
  6. Munirathna- Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA
  7. Shivaram Hebbar- Yellapur MLA and former Labour Minister
  8. Umesh Katti-  Hukkeri MLA and ex-Food, Civil Supplies and Customer Affairs Minister
  9. R Ashoka- Padmanabhanagar MLA and former Revenue Minister
  10. Arvind Limbavali- Mahadevapura MLA and ex-Forest Minister
  11. B Sriramulu- Molakalmuru MLA
  12. BC Patil- Hirekerur MLA and ex-Agriculture Minister
  13. Araga Jnanendra- Thirthahalli MLA
  14. V Sunil Kumar- Karkala MLA and BJP chief whip in Assembly 
  15. Shankar Patil Munenakoppa- Navalgund MLA
  16. KS Eshwarappa- Shivamogga MLA and former Rural Development Minister

Vijayendra's role in BJP

A law graduate, Vijayendra is believed to have played a major behind-the-scenes role during his father's last stint as the Chief Minister. While his elder brother and two-time Lok Sabha MP BY Raghavendra was tipped to be Yediyurappa's political successor, Vijayendra gained a lot of prominence in the last two years. Commencing his career in 2009 as the secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Bengaluru unit, he was not given a ticket to contest from Varuna in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls despite his desire to challenge the then CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra. 

READ | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses AIIMS & other projects

He is also believed to have a key role in wooing MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leading to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in 2019. After Yediyurappa took over as the CM subsequently, multiple leaders including Basanagouda Yatnal and AH Vishwanath have not only complained about Vijayendra's interference in the functioning of the government but also levelled corruption allegations against him. Not a part of the state Legislature at present, he is functioning as one of the 10 vice-presidents of the Karnataka BJP. 

READ | Karnataka court gags media from publishing news on Renukacharya in Jarkiholi sex scandal

READ | Karnataka govt mandates RT-PCR test for visitors from Kerala, Maharashtra amid COVID surge
READ | 'Not my concern': Karnataka CM reacts to protest by TN, says Mekedatu project 'will go on'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND