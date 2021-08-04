Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 29 Ministers To Be Sworn In; Yediyurappa's Son Misses Out

In a crucial development, sources told Republic TV that ex-CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will not be inducted as a Minister in Basavaraj Bommai's team. This is being perceived as a big setback for the Lingayat strongman who stepped down as the Chief Minister on July 26 paving the way for Bommai's elevation. While he had publicly maintained that this decision was not influenced by the BJP high command, speculation was rife that he agreed to resign only in lieu of his younger son being given a plum post in the government.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to 29 Ministers on Wednesday. As per sources, this includes veterans such as KS Eshwarappa, Umesh Katti and Ashwath Narayan CN. Earlier, sources revealed that ex-Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, ex-Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, former Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle and former Horticulture Minister R Shankar might be left out of the Cabinet.

I've sent names to the Governor. 29 MLAs will take oath today. This time High Command has said that there'll be no Deputy CM. So, there will be no Dy CM. 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Linagayats, 1 Reddy and 1 woman are part of the cabinet: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/r1gYZRvNiv — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Here is a list of confirmed Ministers so far:

Ashwath Narayan CN- Malleshwaram MLA and erstwhile Deputy Chief Minister Poornima Srinivas- Hiriyur MLA ST Somashekhar- Yeshvanthapura MLA and erstwhile Co-operation Minister K Sudhakar- Chikkaballapur MLA and erstwhile Health Minister Byrathi Basavaraj- Krishnarajapuram MLA and former Urban Development Minister Munirathna- Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Shivaram Hebbar- Yellapur MLA and former Labour Minister Umesh Katti- Hukkeri MLA and ex-Food, Civil Supplies and Customer Affairs Minister R Ashoka- Padmanabhanagar MLA and former Revenue Minister Arvind Limbavali- Mahadevapura MLA and ex-Forest Minister B Sriramulu- Molakalmuru MLA BC Patil- Hirekerur MLA and ex-Agriculture Minister Araga Jnanendra- Thirthahalli MLA V Sunil Kumar- Karkala MLA and BJP chief whip in Assembly Shankar Patil Munenakoppa- Navalgund MLA KS Eshwarappa- Shivamogga MLA and former Rural Development Minister

Vijayendra's role in BJP

A law graduate, Vijayendra is believed to have played a major behind-the-scenes role during his father's last stint as the Chief Minister. While his elder brother and two-time Lok Sabha MP BY Raghavendra was tipped to be Yediyurappa's political successor, Vijayendra gained a lot of prominence in the last two years. Commencing his career in 2009 as the secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Bengaluru unit, he was not given a ticket to contest from Varuna in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls despite his desire to challenge the then CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra.

He is also believed to have a key role in wooing MLAs from JD(S) and Congress leading to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in 2019. After Yediyurappa took over as the CM subsequently, multiple leaders including Basanagouda Yatnal and AH Vishwanath have not only complained about Vijayendra's interference in the functioning of the government but also levelled corruption allegations against him. Not a part of the state Legislature at present, he is functioning as one of the 10 vice-presidents of the Karnataka BJP.