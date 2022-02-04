Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Again? CM Bommai Set To Visit Delhi Next Week

Trouble seems to be brewing with Karnataka BJP again ahead of CM Basavraj Bommai's Delhi visit to Delhi next Monday. Sources reported on Friday, that Bommai's Delhi visit may be with regards to another possible cabinet expansion. Several BJP MLAs have been complaining about missing out on plum cabinet positions.

Karnataka cabinet expansion again?

Recently, ex-Cm BS Yediyurappa's political secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP chief Nalin K Kateel and alleged that they bring a bad name to the BJP and the state government. Highlighting that he and Basangauda Patil Yatnal had played a crucial part in bringing down Congress-JD(S) government, he questioned why they were not included in the cabinet. patil has claimed that some BJP MLAs and ministers, especially those who switched to the saffron party from other parties, are in touch with Congress and will jump ship ahead of 2023 assembly polls.

In July, as Bommai's cabinet was being sworn in, KS Eshwarappa - Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga, hinted at his inclination to be Deputy CM. Stating that he would obey the decision of the party seniors, he said that he will remain a mere legislator if needed. On the other hand, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar opted out of the new ministry saying "I am an ex-CM. My conscience doesn't allow me to join the State cabinet". Eshwarappa was retained as a cabinet minister, but no one was sworn as deputy CM.

Yedyurappa steps down, Bommai steps in

Putting an end to the infighting in BJP, veteran CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation in July fter he completed two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Recently, Yediyurappa visited PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi and affirmed that the High Command had faith in him. But later, he affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed amid an outpour of support from Lingayat seers and other Lingayat politicians across party lines. Yediyurappa had been facing massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it.

Yedyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai - a strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader and a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon. Immediately, Bommai too faced cabinet expansion troubles and has been often summoned to Delhi. Though he has reached out to miffed leaders, many BJP leaders have rebelled against naming Bommai as the CM face for 2023 polls.