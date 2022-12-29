Karnataka Cabinet Expansion? HM Amit Shah To Meet State BJP Leaders, Discuss Poll Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land in Bengaluru today, December 29, at 10.30 PM for a two-day visit until December 31. His visit has gained significance amid the wait for the expansion of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet and reservation demand by various communities in the state.

Notably, the visit is also happening as the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra has escalated after the passing of the resolution in the Maharashtra assembly on the Marathi-speaking villages at the border.

Union Home Minister will speak to Ramesh Jarkiholi and KS Eshwarappa who are unhappy as they have not been re-inducted into the cabinet. He is also expected to interact with state BJP leaders and cabinet ministers to strategise for the upcoming polls. Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Shah will also address mega rallies in Mandya and Bengaluru.

CM Bommai meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Earlier on December 26, Bommai called on Shah in Delhi to discuss the upcoming assembly polls which are tentatively scheduled for early 2023 and also hold a dialogue on the potential expansion of the state cabinet.

Six posts in the Karnataka cabinet are vacant presently and there is an ongoing tussle within the state BJP that needs to be resolved before the state goes to polls. Prior to the meeting, Bommai said the meeting was called by JP Nadda. "I'm going to Delhi today (Monday) afternoon, the last time when I had gone to Delhi certain discussions were incomplete, today the meeting has been scheduled," Bommai told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

It is also important to note Shah’s Karnataka visit is happening amid raging tension between Maharashtra and Karnataka on a border dispute over Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka, along the Maharashtra border.

Image: ANI