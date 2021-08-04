Karnataka Cabinet Expansion To Take Place Today; Differences Over Deputy CM Post Emerge

After a week of hectic parlays, newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Cabinet expansion will take place on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bommai added that the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the evening provided if the BJP top brass approves the list of Ministers in the morning. In an indication that his predecessor continues to enjoy clout in state politics, he revealed that the party high command will also have a discussion with BS Yediyurappa regarding the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

The Lingayat strongman's son BY Vijayendra is also in contention for a Ministerial berth. However, Bommai made it clear that the party is yet to take a final call on this. Moreover, he conceded that there is a difference of opinion on whether Deputy Chief Ministers should be appointed in the new government. In the erstwhile BS Yediyurappa cabinet, Govind Karjol, CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi served in this role.

Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow. If I get the clearance from the Central party leadership tomorrow morning, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the evening: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi pic.twitter.com/CZZA11IzOp — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

Cabinet expansion buzz

Yediyurappa announced his resignation on July 26 while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders. But, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived. Finally, Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the CM on July 28.

With uncertainty around the Cabinet formation, Bommai visited Delhi twice within a week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other key BJP leaders. On Monday, he had a detailed discussion regarding the Cabinet expansion with BJP president JP Nadda and also apprised him of the ground situation in the state. As per sources, some fresh faces might find a place in the new CM's team.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle and Horticulture Minister R Shankar might be left out of the Cabinet, sources revealed. Speculation is rife that KS Eshwarappa, Arvind Bellad, Sunil Kumar Karkala and Kota Srinivas Poojary are also lobbying for a Ministerial berth. On the other hand, Ashwath Narayan CN, ST Somashekhar, K Sudhakar, Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj, Byrathi Basavaraj, Shivaram Hebbar, R Ashoka, Arvind Limbavali, Umesh Katti and Murugesh Nirani are likely to retain their place in the Cabinet.