Karnataka Cabinet Revealed: 29 Ministers Take Oath As CM Basavaraj Bommai Forms His Team

Hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced his 'experienced and enthusiastic' new cabinet, the ministers took oath on Wednesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 29 ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. CM Bommai, who took the oath last week, was also present on the stage when the ministers were being administered the oath.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media, CM Bommai had said, "A total of 29 ministers will take an oath to join the Karnataka cabinet today,” he said. Meanwhile, he added, “Last time, under the cabinet headed by BS Yediyurappa, we had three Deputy CMs. This time, the High Command has decided not to have any Deputy CM."

Here is a list of Ministers who took oath as part of new Karnataka cabinet

Govinda Karajol

KS Eshwarappa

R Ashok

Dr Ashwath Narayana

B Sriramulu

V Somanna

J C Madhuswamy

C C Patil

Prabhu Chavan

Anand Singh

K Gopalaiyya

Byrathi Basavaraj

ST Somasekhara

BC Patil

K Sudhakar

KC Narayana Gowda

Sivarama Hebbar

Umesh Katti

S Angara

Murugesh Nirani

MTB Nagaraja

Kota Srinivasa Poojary

Shashikala Jolle

V Sunil Kumar

Halappa Achar

Araga Jnanendra

Shankar Patil Munanakoppa

BC Nagesh

Munirathna

Ministers of CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government take oath at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/EINYkwnItr — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet 8 Linagayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, 1 Reddy have been made a part of the cabinet. 1 woman has also been given a berth in the cabinet.

From Yediyurappa's exit to Bommai's appointment as CM and new cabinet

On July 26, putting to end all speculations, BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation from the Chief Ministerial post while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government. While speculations suggested that he had been ousted from the cabinet, he stressed that he resigned of his own volition. Thereafter, on his recommendation, Basavaraj Bommai was appointed the new Chief Minister of the state, and he took oath on July 28.

With uncertainty around the Cabinet formation, Bommai visited Delhi twice within a week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key BJP leaders. On Monday, he had a detailed discussion regarding the Cabinet expansion with BJP president JP Nadda and on Wednesday, the names of the new cabinet ministers were announced.