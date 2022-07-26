Karnataka: Cash-for-ticket Scandal Hits Congress Before Polls; Leaders Demand Rs 1L Bribe

A cash-for-ticket scandal has been reported in Karnataka Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. Phone recordings of alleged Congress leaders have gone viral where they can be heard demanding bribes in return for tickets to Chikkamagaluru corporation elections.

In one of the recordings accessed by Republic TV, a leader can be heard naming state Youth Congress President NV Srinivas to influence the issuance of party tickets. The leader demands Rs 25,000 for one ticket along with a sum of Rs 5,000 for the "National President". The man on the other line offers to arrange Rs 1 lakh in return for a guaranteed ticket from the party.

The two speak about meeting near a 'Shanti medical store' for collecting the bribe. The Congress leader is also heard warning the man not to leak their conversation as it would "affect their future."

The incident comes ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

Karnataka elections 2023

The Opposition Congress, which is hoping to make a comeback in Karnataka, is divided over the Chief Minister's face. The party is reportedly dealing with factionalism as two groups want to project their leaders as candidates for the CM post in next year's election.

There have been disputes within Congress' Karnataka unit with one group backing former CM Siddaramaiah and the other in favour of the party's state president DK Shivakumar's candidacy for the top post.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made fresh nominations of heads to over 20 boards, corporations, and authorities in the state, making way for new faces, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Notifications nominating mostly BJP leaders and functionaries as Chairmen to certain boards, corporations and authorities have been issued separately department-wise, following approval from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his office said on Monday.

The government on July 12 cancelled the nominations of 52 BJP leaders and functionaries as heads of boards, corporations and authorities, following the orders of the CM. With no decision yet on the much-awaited expansion or rejig of his cabinet, this move by Bommai is seen as an attempt to placate disgruntled legislators and senior party functionaries, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, by appointing their supporters as heads.