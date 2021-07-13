'Karnataka CM A Mouse': Siddaramaiah Attacks Yediyurappa Over IBPS Bank Exam Language Row

Attacking Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah called him a 'mouse'. The 72-year-old was unhappy with the CM for not providing the option of taking the banking examination in local language.

Demanding the resignation of the Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "@BSYBJP's followers call him Huli (Tiger) but in reality he is ili (Mouse). He hides in burrows when he has to stand up in front of @narendramodi. Let him resign if he cannot ensure justice to Kannadigas. #IBPSMosa."

He claimed that before the Bharatiya Janata Party government in 2014, the candidates were allowed to write exams in local languages. "After @BJP4India came to power, rules were changed to allow English and Hindi only. We had even written a letter to @narendramodi to protest against this. #IBPSMosa," Siddaramaiah added.

The former Chief Minister also attacked Prime Minister and accused him of betraying Kannadigas. "@narendramodi is betraying Kannadigas by not allowing candidates to take IBPS exams in Kannada. Latest notification by IBPS is an example for @BJP4India's anti-Kannada stand. Central government should immediately address this and ensure justice to Kannadigas.#IBPSMosa," he said.

He said the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released notification to fill over 3000 vacant clerk positions in 11 nationalised banks. "Out of these, 407 positions are in Karnataka. Injustice to Kannada will result in huge unemployment by leaving out Kannadigas in the competition," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress leader said that his government brought the issue to notice of the Modi government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also assured to allow candidates to take exams in regional languages, he said. However, the 72-year-old leader alleged that promise is not yet fulfilled, adding, "Kannadigas are ashamed of her."

What is the issue?

The IBPS has given the candidates the option to take exams in English and Hindi. In the latest notification, it called out applications to fill 3000 vacant posts in 11 banks, of which 407 are for Karnataka.

IBPS has received criticism from the Opposition for giving only two language options. The Karnataka Sahitya Parishat (KSP), criticising IBPS, said despite 22 languages recognised by the Indian Constitution, the government recruitment agency only gave two language options.