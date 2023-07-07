Karnataka CM Announces Slew Of Sops For Minorities In Budget 2023-24

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced establishment of a Christian Development Corporation in the state and development of pilgrimage centres of Jain, Muslim and Sikh communities in the budget for 2023-24.

Besides, Rs 360 crore will be allocated for Chief Ministers’ Special Development Programme and Minorities Colony Development Programme in the year, he said.

A grant of Rs 25 crore would be provided for the development of major pilgrimage centres of Jain community while Rs 25 crore for the development of Gurudwara in Halasuru in Bengaluru.

Similarly, Gurudwaras in Mysuru, Ballari, Kalaburgi and Hubballi, would be developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, Siddaramaiah said adding a monthly honorarium would be provided to the Granthis serving in the Gurudwaras.

“Our government is committed to striving for the upliftment of minority communities of the state. Our priority is to provide education and employment opportunities to these communities,” Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech.

A loan of Rs one lakh per annum at a subsidised interest rate of two per cent would be provided to minority students under the ‘Arivu’ (Awareness) educational loan scheme.

Eligible beneficiaries will be students obtaining admissions through Common Entrance Test to 28 professional courses such as engineering and medicine. During the current financial year, Rs 75 crore will be allotted for this scheme, the CM said.

Noting that there are more than 40,000 Wakf properties in the state, Siddaramaiah said they would be protected and developed with Rs 50 crore.

A 10-month residential coaching programme for IAS, KAS and other competitive exams will be offered to the minority aspirants in Haj Bhavan, Bengaluru, in collaboration with reputed coaching institutions, he added.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Bengaluru Rev Dr Peter Machado hailed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to elevate the Christian Development Council to the status of Christian Development Board.

In a statement, he said the decision “is a praiseworthy stride in bolstering the comprehensive development of the Christian community in the state."