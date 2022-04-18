Karnataka CM Asserts Party High-command To Decide On Cabinet Expansion As Polls Approaches

Months ahead of the assembly elections slated to be held in the state, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai commented on the possible cabinet expansion, stating that any decision pertaining to the same will be taken by the party high command in New Delhi. The matter was reported to have been raised during CM Bommai's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is pertinent to mention here that there are currently 30 members in the state cabinet against the sanctioned strength of 34.

While speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "BJP president JP Nadda has stated that a meeting will be held in Delhi. The party high command will take a call on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle," Furthermore, during JP Nadda's visit to the state on April 17, the core committee of the party's Karnataka unit discussed organisational issues in the presence of the CM. Ths issue of the cabinet rejig was also deliberated upon when Bommai visited Delhi to hold a discussion on certain developmental projects in the state. Media reports stated that the cabinet expansion was on the top of the agenda when CM Bommai met Amit Shah. The Karnataka CM had termed the visit as successful after returning to the state.

Amit Shah, who recently visited the poll-bound state, has set a target of winning 153 seats for the BJP leaders of the state in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Teams formed to assess the ground level situation before the elections

As a part of the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls, the Karnataka state BJP unit has formed three teams with seven to eight leaders each led by BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kateel to get a first-hand view of the ground situation to bolster the preparations for the assembly polls.

Hailing from the politically influential lingayat community, Bommai was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 28, 2021, after his predecessor, BS Yediyurappa relinquished his responsibilities as CM. The tenure of the Karnataka assembly concludes in May 2023 and Bommai has already flagged off the election preparations by organising the Vijayanagar convention on April 18, Sunday.