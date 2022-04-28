Amid the ongoing national language debate, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has now joined in the conversation by backing Kannada actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeep. Speaking about the exchanges between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep, CM Bommai said that Sudeep was right as “regional language is the most important as states are built on it.” Bommai dismissed the argument of Hindi being the national language and stated that everyone should “respect” what Sudeep said.

“What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases,” CM Bommai said while reacting to the ongoing language debate. Backing actor Sudeep the CM said, “everyone should understand and respect what Sudeep has said.” This comes after Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep kicked off a debate over the imposition of Hindi as a national language after engaging in a "brotherly argument" on social media.

Karnataka leaders join language debate

Earlier, former state CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had dismissed the argument and had asserted that Hindi will never be the national language. Slamming the tweet by Devgn, the former CM stated that it is Indians’ duty to respect “the linguistic diversity of the country.” On the other hand, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar also extended his support and claimed that he is a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman, further adding that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another.

Actors kick off national language row

The debate over the Hindi language erupted after south star Sudeep while speaking at a film launch event last week, claimed that Hindi is no longer India's national language and thus Bollywood should consider dubbing their movies in other languages as well.

However, the remarks did not go well with the Bollywood actor, who took to Twitter and questioned why Kannada films are being dubbed in Hindi if it is not the national language. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

In an immediate response to Devgn's tweet, Sudeep clarified his statements and said that his comments were delivered in a different context. Later, the Bollywood actor, putting the argument to rest, stated that it was a misunderstanding due to an inaccurate translation of views.

Image: ANI/ PTI/ INSTA