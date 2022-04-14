Karnataka CM Backs Eshwarappa On Contractor Death Probe; 'decision To Resign His Own'

Moments after K Eshwarappa said that he would be resigning from the Karnataka Cabinet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai backed him in the contractor death case on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Bommai said that he had complete confidence in Bommai, and added that the truth will come out post the conclusion of the investigation.

CM Bommai said, "We will conclude the investigation at the earliest and reveal the truth. He (Eshwarappa) said that he will be acquitted of all the charges and till that time he does not wish to carry on with the post. He has spoken about it in the press conference. He will meet me tomorrow evening,"

"There was no pressure from the high command. Also, Eshwarappa did not resign because of the pressure of the Opposition led by Congress, as is being claimed. His resignation is on his own accord," the Chief Minister further said.

Patil, a contractor who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. A furor has erupted in Karnataka after Patil’s alleged suicide note, sent as a Whatsapp message, mentioned Minister KS Eshwarappa as "solely responsible" for his death.

Opposition holds press briefing

After Eshwarappa said that he is going to resign from his Ministerial post, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar held a press conference. In the press conference, Siddaramaiah claimed that the resignation came after the Congress-led protests aggravated. "Eshwarappa said he doesn't know Santosh, but the panchayat chairman said the duo met twice. The media has published photos as well," the Congress leader said, adding the Karnataka Minister has been lying to the people of the state all this while.