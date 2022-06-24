Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Assures 'no Plans For Separate State Of North Karnataka'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Thursday, assured that the BJP-led state government is not planning to propose a separate state of North Karnataka. This came as a response to minister Umesh Katti's statements about the division of the state.

Basavaraj Bommai said, "There is no thinking or proposal at the government level on a separate state of North Karnataka".

Responding to Katt's statement, CM Bommai added, "This is not the first time Umesh Katti has spoken about it. He has been saying it for many years. He himself should reply to this question".

According to a report, Katti has made the statements urging for an update on a separate state and alleged, “Bangalore has become a centralized place for only the people of South Karnataka, while the ones in North Karnataka are suffering because of it, that’s why we need a separate state, and that is our agenda".

Bommai on PM Modi's visit to Karnataka

While addressing the media at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, Bommai asserted that he will order a probe into the matter of the poor quality of a road laid by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) right before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru and Mysore.

On June 20, PM Modi visited the state for his two-day trip. He also laid the foundation stone for Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multi-Speciality hospital and inaugurated several developmental projects including the Centre for Brain Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, the campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University located in Jnanabharati Campus of the Bangalore University.

Just a couple of days before PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate the BASE campus, the road near the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) was laid. The BBMP Commissioner was instructed by the Chief Minister to conduct an inquiry into the shoddy work and take appropriate action against those responsible for it.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the road caved in due to leakage of a water pipe.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)