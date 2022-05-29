Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hits Back At Siddaramaiah; 'Are You Aryan Or Dravidian?'

After the leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, made a statement against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) calling it not an outfit of native Indians and an "Aryan" organisation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a dig at the Congress leader and asked him to specify if he was a Dravidian or Aryan.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "Let Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah first declare whether he is a Dravidian or Aryan."

Responding to Siddaramaiah's remark that 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared to former Prime Minister Nehru', CM Bommai said, "Yes it is true. PM Modi cannot be compared to Nehru because Nehru failed to take any tough action when China attacked India and the country lost a chunk of its territory to it. But PM Modi stood strong and acted tough when China tried to violate Indian borders. He did not compromise with Pakistan. He has preserved Indian unity and integrity. PM Modi has made India stronger. He certainly cannot be compared with Nehru."

Siddaramaiah takes jibe at RSS, PM Modi

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday took a jibe at the RSS and said, "This RSS...are they native Indians? We've been quiet because we didn't want to rake up a few things. Are Aryans from this country? Are (RSS) Dravidians? We must go to the roots."

After several Karnataka BJP leaders slammed the Congress leader over his remark on RSS, Siddaramaiah took to his Twitter and attacked the saffron party and asked that when the question was for RSS, why BJP is answering them? "My question was to RSS, but it is Karnataka BJP leaders who are answering. Why are they thumping their chest? Are the leaders of RSS incapable of answering?" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Are the leaders of RSS incapable of answering?#AryanRSS — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 28, 2022

Speaking at an event commemorating Nehru's death anniversary on Friday, the Congress leader said that PM Modi and Nehru cannot be compared, and it should not be done. "Where is Nehru, where is Modi. It is like comparing land and sky, there is no comparison at all...he (Modi) has undone all the good works of Nehru, like the Five-Year Plans, among others," Siddaramaiah said.