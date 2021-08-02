Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai In Delhi To Discuss Cabinet Formation With JP Nadda

New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma is in the national capital to discuss the expansion of his cabinet with the BJP central leadership. Earlier, he announced on Twitter that he is going to meet Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday, August 2, and will discuss the cabinet formation in the state. Basavaraj has already said that he will make a decision regarding this after meeting top BJP leaders in Delhi. Karnataka CM said, “I had met central observers Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy, and general secretary (Arun) Singh, they said let's not discuss it today, once they go back to Delhi let's see."

We are going to meet under the leadership of BJP National President JP Naddaj ji today to discuss comprehensively about cabinet formation in the state: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/39qxYiZoOg — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

However, Basavaraj already met JP Nadda once, along with other BJP leaders on Friday, July 30 in New Delhi. BJP President took to his Twitter handle and shared about his meeting with Karnataka CM. JP Nadda wished him a successful tenure ahead as the latter has vast legislative and administrative experience.

Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai Ji today.

With his vast legislative and administrative experience, I am sure Karnataka will grow by leaps and bounds.

I wish him a successful tenure ahead. pic.twitter.com/u93VQjZfzX — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 30, 2021

Ministerial aspirants raised the pitch for cabinet formation

As Basavarj Bommai took charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, Ministerial aspirants have begun lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet. When asked whether he will wait for 'Ashada' month (considered inauspicious) to get over for undertaking the expansion, he said, "nothing like that, we will do it at the earliest, won't take too much time because I need a complete team to do the work as there is COVID and floods." When questioned whether he will continue with the same Ministers, Bommai said all these are part of the cabinet formation exercise and "everything will be decided together".

The Chief Minister said he was waiting for the Prime Minister's appointment for the Delhi visit. He also clarified that his first visit to Delhi is for meeting PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President J P Nadda to thank them, and thereafter he will discuss with leaders on the cabinet expansion.

Basavaraj Bommai met with other top leaders of the BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, July 30, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi and held discussions for nearly an hour. After the meeting, Karnataka CM informed that PM Modi extended his full support to the state. Further, he urged PM Modi to approve All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) for Hubballi-Dharwad and AIIMS like institutes for Raichur and to upgrade ESIC Medical College & Hospital in Kalaburagi to a regional AIIMS-like Institute.

Gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, It was an inspirational meeting. Under his able guidance I am committed to serve the people of Karnataka and give model government. https://t.co/EUVvextW2b — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) July 31, 2021

Apart from meeting PM Modi, Basavaraj also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the various development projects of the state. In addition, he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Health & Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 31 in New Delhi.

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)