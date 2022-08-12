Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Meets Yediyurappa Amid Leadership Change Buzz In State

Amid the leadership change buzz in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met predecessor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa at his residence.

There have been some rumours on and off within the state unit of the BJP in recent times, regarding some kind of an overhaul including at the top level, specifically after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka.

Yediyurappa has already rejected the speculations regarding a change of guard in Karnataka and said that he doesn't expect any changes to occur at this point in time when polls are expected in seven to eight months.

"There is no need for it (change) as well, as he (Bommai) is doing a good job, so I expect that he will continue, so there is no truth in this speculation," he said.

Bommai says talks regarding his replacement "baseless"

Chief Minister Bommai has also termed speculations regarding his replacement ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections as "falsehood" and "baseless". He said that his government is stable and will continue to remain so.

Congress in reaction to the rumours called him a "puppet CM". In reply, Bommai said, "It is amusing...this is not the first time the Congress is tweeting such a thing, they seem to have a feeling- there is instability in their mind which they want to spread among people across the state, but people won't believe them."

"More than anything I'm 'Sthitaprajna' (man of steady wisdom), because I'm aware of the truth and there is no basis to such talk, as they are politically motivated," he said in response to a question on the Congress tweets speculating about a change of chief minister.

The CM said that his determination and resolve had become strong from such talks and added that he is motivated to work more for the state and its people.

"In the coming days, I will work two more hours a day and spend more time for the development of the state. I will also work towards strengthening the party and we will go to people on a large scale," he added while speaking to reporters on Thursday.