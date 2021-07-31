Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Raises Issues Regarding Water To Union Jal Shakti Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and all the other MPs of the State presented important memorandums related to the issues of drinking water and water usage. The memorandums were presented to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya said on Friday. In an interview with ANI, Surya said, "Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with all the MPs of the state presented important memorandums regarding issues related to water and drinking water to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today."

Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28 and was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. He is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, and is a mechanical engineering graduate from B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering & Technology. He was also the leader of Janata Dal (United). The BJP High Command appointed Bommai as Karnataka’s Chief Minister on Tuesday. The BJP announced their decision as soon as caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa handed over his resignation.

The current political situation in Karnataka

After Yediyurappa held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 in New Delhi, where PM Modi suggested Yediyurappa must resign from his post and allow the party to look for a successor. PM Modi took this decision as Yediyurappa had already crossed the party’s unofficial rule of retirement from active politics at the age of 75 as he is 78 already. According to multiple reports, many leaders within the BJP's Karnataka establishment had complained against the former Chief Minister. Many MLAs had openly criticised him in the past and it was clear that not everyone was happy with the leadership of the state government. Yediyurappa is a prominent leader from the Lingayat caste of Karnataka, a caste that makes up 17 percent of the population. The choice of Bommai would please the largest caste of Karnataka as Bommai himself is a Lingayat and this enables the BJP to already start a strong campaign for the 2023 state elections.

(With ANI inputs)