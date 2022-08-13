Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Takes Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Event In Pune; Hails PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday took part in a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event in Pune in Maharashtra and said patriotism was the only way to keep India united.

He said 40 crore households have hoisted the Tricolour on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75 years of Independence.

Karnataka MLA and senior BJP leader CT Ravi was among those who took part in the event in Amanora township in Hadapsar area here.

"Patriotism is the only way to keep the country united. We are lucky to have a visionary leader like PM Modi on whose call 40 crore households are hoisting the national flag," Bommai said.

He also hailed the way over 200 crore COVID-19 vaccines were administered to rein in the pandemic.

Image: PTI