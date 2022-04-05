Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke on the loudspeaker controversy and the Hijab verdict and slammed the Congress party in the state. 'People like Siddaramaiah are hypocrites,' he added while mentioning that the order on the Hijab issue has been passed by the High Court. While speaking on loudspeaker controversy he added that a court order of decibel meters have been passed on it as well.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress:

"Who started Hijab Issue? Congress is playing vote-bank politics. This is the order of the High Court order, nothing is done through force. It is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers," added CM Bommai.

CM Basavaraj Bommai on loudspeaker controversy

"In connection with Azan, in past, you all showed on TV that there is a high court verdict on that. There is one more verdict from the high court questioning why you all didn't implement high court orders. They had also clearly mentioned how many decibels should be used, there are also directions to buy decibel meters at the district level."

The CM further added that the state government is trying to implement the previous orders 'by stage wise'.

"We have to take everybody into confidence and implement this. Nobody can be forced into this work," he mentioned.

Pointing out the groundwork done by the State Government, the CM asserted that the Government has already called several organisations and organised meetings from local police station level to district level meetings.

"We will also hold these kinds of meetings in future too," he concluded.

Raj Thackeray calls for removal of loudspeakers from mosques

The debate sparked after the MNS chief, who was addressing his party workers on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' said, "I am not against prayers. You can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else will install speakers outside the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." Adding that he is not against any religion, he said, "I do take pride in my own religion."

Additionally, Raj Thackeray also appealed to PM Modi to "raid" mosques in the Muslim-dominated localities of Mumbai, alleging that the people living there are supporters of Pakistan and are being used by MLAs for vote banks. "Mumbai police knows what's happening there. Our MLAs are using them for vote banks. Such people don't even have an Aadhar card, but the MLAs get them made one", he said.