Karnataka: CM Bommai Affirms Govt To Go Ahead With Mekedatu Project Amid Padyatra Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government is now all set to go ahead with the Mekedatu project. He said that the project is the need of the state and the state government will go ahead with the project with support from the opposition parties as well. The CM also added that the people of the state must remain alert and follow take all necessary measures to curb COVID-19.

Speaking about the project, Karnataka CM Bommai said that all political parties have worked together when it comes to such matters. “When it comes to land and water-related issues, all political parties have worked together. Our government is committed to embracing the project, taking all political parties to confidence in the Mekedatu issue,” Bommai said.

However, he added that the COVID-19 epidemic third wave was the more dangerous matter at the moment which needed immediate attention. “The third wave covered the state of Karnataka and especially Bengaluru. We need to take all necessary measures to curb COVID-19,” said the Chief Minister. He added that the health of the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru was the government’s primary duty. He said that the government wants the cooperation of all without violating the law governing the epidemic. CM Bommai’s comments came amid the rising controversy over the Congress’ Mekedatu Padayatra.

Congress continues Mekedatu Padayatra despite COVID surge

Despite being rebuked by the Karnataka High Court for breaching COVID-19 protocols by conducting the padayatra in the state amid soaring daily COVID-19 figures, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that they will continue their campaign and he will be leading the Mekedatu Padyatra on Thursday, January 13.

Responding to questions being raised on the impropriety of conducting the padayatra, gathering a huge crowd amid the massive spread of the Omicron COVID variant, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said, “We will go ahead with the padayatra tomorrow (January 13). The court has hit out at the government not at us.” The Karnataka High Court had pulled up the state government on Wednesday for not taking any action in the matter of COVID-19 protocol violations. The Karnataka HC further questioned the state government on why the yatra was allowed in the first place.

What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu project has fueled the water clash between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with its plan to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, 90 km from Bengaluru and 4 km from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The project approved by the Karnataka state government in 2017 has been heavily opposed by Tamil Nadu. Mekadatu project costs around Rs. 9,000 crore and is a project that aims to store and supply drinking water to Bengaluru. Also, over 400 megawatts (MW) of power is proposed to be generated through the project.

While in 2018, Tamil Nadu approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the project citing a possible water crisis as the flow of water to the state would be disturbed. The Tamil Nadu government in its plea has stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not considered environmental damage the project is likely to cause during the construction work. A large extent of Reserve Forests and Wildlife Sanctuaries would be affected.

