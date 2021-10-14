Karnataka CM Bommai & Ex-CM Siddaramaiah Engage In Twitter Feud On 'moral Policing'

A war of words ensued between Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and ex-CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday over the former's remarks on moral policing. The CM, while addressing a press event in Dakshina Kannada, downplayed rise in 'moral policing' incidents saying 'When feelings are hurt, there will be reactions'. Defending a BJP leader's support to a moral policing incident in Bengaluru, the CM said that 'protecting social harmony is on everybody'.

Bommai downplays rise in 'moral policing'

"We all should take responsibility in the society. There are certain feelings in society. When these feelings are hurt, there will be actions and reactions in the society," he said when asked about Bengaluru moral policing incident. Two Muslim youths - Suhail and Nayaz - had allegedly attacked a bike-borne man for travelling with a woman of their community on his vehicle.

"It becomes our duty to maintain harmony. The onus of protecting social harmony is on everybody. The youth will have to ensure that they don't hurt the feelings of the society," he added

Bommai Vs Siddaramaiah

Slamming the CM for condoning moral policing, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "You have accepted your incapability to maintain law & order by justifying moral policing by few anti-social elements. Please resign & save Karnataka!!". Stung by Siddaramaiah's tweet, the CM retorted, "All I said was in our society there will be reaction to every action and law will take its own course unlike in your tenure Hindus we’re killed right left and Centre".

Please resign & save Karnataka!!#MoralPolicing — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 13, 2021

The CM added, "While you were the CM, You became the icon of anti-Hindus by getting Hindu activists killed as Tippu Sultan did in his regime. I need not learn administration or policing from you. We have an able police force to tackle the law and order which was sitting Ducks under your government".

All I said was in our society there will be reaction to every action and law will take its own course unlike in your tenure Hindus we’re killed right left and Center , you need to hold mirror to yourself, God knows how you sleep with blood on your hands. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 13, 2021

Siddarmaiah continued his tirade, asking, "Do you have any plans to dissolve the police department, and hand over the law & order to RSS?". The CM retorted, "RSS is the tallest Nation-building Org, which treats every citizen equally unlike your selective appeasement for votes. During calamities RSS works leading from the front. My Govt & my party work as per the constitution of India & not as per the extra-constitutional bodies like NAC". Bengaluru police have arrested the two Muslim youth in the 'moral policing' incident; they have confessed that they had done it for publicity as many such videos they had posted in the past had garnered a good response.