Karnataka CM Bommai Assures Protecting Rights Of Minorities After Letter From Scholars

After nearly three dozen eminent personalities wrote a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister and 'all legislators' of the state government over 'frequent violence against religious minorities, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that minorities and other vulnerable sections will be protected and supported in the state. He also mentioned that his government is committed to 3 Es - Education, Empowerment and Employment for the minorities.

While speaking to the press, CM Bommai said, "As far as Karnataka is concerned, rights of minorities are protected. Action has been taken in case of any excess. Minorities and other vulnerable sections will be protected and supported. We are committed to 3 Es - Education, Empowerment and Employment of these sections."

'State has witnessed the brutal killing of youths'

The letter, written to the Chief Minister, was signed by 34 eminent personalities from the state, including notable historians - Ramachandra Guha, Prof Janaki Nair, scientists Prof Sharadchandra Lele, Prof Vinod Gaur and Prof Vidyanand Nanjundiah; Lawyer Flavia Agnes sociologists - AR Vasavi and Prof Satish Deshpande, Kannada writers Vivek Shanbhag, Purushottam Bilimale and KP Suresha, and activist Bezwada Wilson.

The letter read, "Over the past few months, the state has witnessed the brutal killing of youths in several districts, rampant ‘hate speeches’, public threats and disruptions of worship by religious minorities, ‘honour killings’, ‘moral policing’, misogynistic statements by legislators, and incidents of hostile and violent encounters between various religious groups."

"We note with both sadness and alarm that these traditions of tolerance and shared well-being are being torn asunder. Instead, the state is losing its identity on multiple fronts. On the fiscal, administrative, and political fronts Karnataka is losing its federal strength. Recent legislation such as the ‘cow protection' and ‘anti-conversion’ Acts are pogroms against the economic and cultural rights of religious minorities. No longer are harmony, peace, and tolerance the hallmarks of the state," the letter added.

Image: PTI