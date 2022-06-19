Karnataka: CM Bommai Calls Agnipath Row 'politically Motivated'; 'people Are Misguided'

While the protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme continue for the fifth consecutive day, triggering massive agitation and violence across the country including in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking on the situation, claimed that the ongoing protests were "politically motivated". He also added that the protestors are being misguided by some people.

Speaking to ANI, CM Bommai, while lauding the Centre's military recruitment policy, said that it is a saying that it is a "unique concept", further adding that "some people are blocking the future of the youth by opposing the scheme". He also asserted that such violent protests should not happen.

CM Bommai avers necessary measures taken to maintain law & order amid protests

Earlier on Saturday, while several parts of the state witnessed serious violent clashes between protesters and police officials, the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd as many were trying to hurl stones at public properties. Speaking on these escalations in violence, the Karnataka CM on Saturday also informed that necessary measures have been taken to maintain the law and order in the state, according to PTI.

Notably, CM Basavaraj Bommai was among the key leaders who welcomed the initiative and lauded the subsequent decision to increase the upper age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. In a series of tweets, he stated that PM Modi has acted sensitively towards the needs of the people by relaxing the age limit.

As the recruitment process in the Armed Forces was affected for last two years due to the pandemic, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has relaxed the upper age limit for recruitment through Agnipath scheme in the first year of recruitment from 21 to 23 years. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) June 17, 2022

"This proves that govt. under Modi Ji is sensitive to the needs of our people. It will benefit a large number of youth. They will march gloriously on the path of service to their motherland and carve a bright future for themselves. I thank Hon’ble PM on behalf of the youth of the country", he added.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh meets with tri-service chiefs amid Agnipath protests

In the meantime, amid the ongoing agitations over the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the three service chiefs on Sunday at his residence. This came just a day after the Centre announced several incentives in the scheme keeping in view the demands of the protestors.

This is the second such meeting held after the announcement of the scheme.

In the announcements made on Saturday, the Centre announced several incentives including a 10% reservation in vacancies in the Defence Ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees. Earlier, the government had provided an age relaxation.

