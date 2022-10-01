Karnataka CM Bommai Condemns Attack On BJP MLC After Major Faceoff Between JDS-BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CP Yogeshwar after clashes erupted between BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) workers in Ramanagara district's Channapatna assembly.

The JD(S) workers were unhappy as Channapatna MLA and former CM HD Kumaraswamy was purportedly not invited for the stone-laying ceremony of development projects in the taluk.

When CP Yogeshwar arrived in the Rampura area, infuriated JD(S) workers raised slogans against him and hurled stones and eggs at his SUV.

Bommai condemns the attack

Taking to Twitter, CM Bommai said, "Today in Ramnagar, Vidhan Parishad member CP Yogishwar was pelted with stones and eggs. I strongly condemn this attack. Whatever the matter is, it should be settled legally and no one should take the law into their own hands."

ಇಂದು ರಾಮನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಧಾನ ಪರಿಷತ್ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಸಿ. ಪಿ. ಯೋಗಿಶ್ವರ್ ಅವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಲ್ಲು ಹಾಗೂ ಮೊಟ್ಟೆ ಎಸೆದಿರುವುದು ಸರಿಯಲ್ಲ, ಈ ದಾಳಿಯನ್ನು ನಾನು ಕಟುವಾಗಿ ಖಂಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ವಿಷಯಗಳು ಏನೇ ಇರಲಿ ಅದನ್ನು ಕಾನೂನಾತ್ಮಕವಾಗಿ ಬಗೆಹರೆಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಮತ್ತು ಯಾರು ಕಾನೂನು ಕೈಗೆತ್ತಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬಾರದು. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 1, 2022

The row erupted over an invitation to Kumaraswamy. The JD(S) chief speaking to Republic, denied being invited to the function despite being the local MLA. However, BJP has claimed that District Collector had invited Kumaraswamy for the stone laying ceremony of projects worth Rs 50 crore.

Speaking to Republic, Kumaraswamy said, "Today's program was printed by some government officials within the direction given by the District magistrate. They had printed an invitation but did not bring it to my notice. They have not invited me either. Nobody has come and met me personally. Only for the protocol, they have printed my name without my consent."

He added, "In my absence, they wanted to lay stones for development projects. But without my knowledge how could they lay the foundation stone? They wanted to suppress my power as an MLA. As a former Chief Minister, I'm facing this humiliation."

According to sources, an invitation was sent to the former Chief Minister but at the last moment. There was also a reply from Kumaraswamy's office that he would not be able to attend the function, they added.