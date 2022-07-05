After Saral Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji was brutally murdered in broad daylight by two men in Karnataka's Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on July 5 condemned the killing, assuring that the accused would be given stringent punishment, and further stated that the motive behind the stabbing would be known only after a complete investigation.

Speaking to the media, CM Bommai stated, "Chandrashekhar Guruji's murder is heinous and horrifying. Everything is clear in the video, I had already spoken to police commissioner Labhu Ram about the incident. I had instructed them to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible. What is the motive behind the murder will be known after the investigation. Someone killing like this is condemnable. Whoever the accused are, they will be dealt with stringent punishment."

In the latest update, both the accused in the case have been arrested near Ramadurga in the Belagavi district. They were hiding at Ramadurga in Belagavi. They were nabbed with the help of a phone network and they will be shifted to Hubballi for further investigation. They both are said to be employees of the Vastu expert's office.

Puttappa, an employee of Chandrashekhar Guruji's office addressed the media and informed, "Both the perpetrators were employees working at Chandrashekhar Guruji's office. We don't have any information about any kind of misunderstanding between them. They worked with us all together, Mahantesh worked here for 7-8 years and Manjunath was the manager. Everybody was close when they were working. There were very close to each other."

Vastu Expert Chandrashekhar Guruji Stabbed To Death

Earlier in the day, Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji, also known as Chandrashekhar Angadi, was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a private hotel on Hubballi-Dharwad road. Chandrashekhar Guruji is known for Sarala Vastu across the state. Sources informed Republic Media Network that both the accused have been identified as Mahantesh Shiroor and Manjunath Marewad.

In the CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident, two men, who initially seemed to be his followers, brutally stabbed the Vastu expert at the reception counter and ran away from the spot. Police suspect that the Guruji had come to the hotel for a business proposal and a family function. Surprisingly, even though several people were present at the time of the stabbing, none were seen doing anything. As per reports, his body has been shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Image: Pixabay/Twitter