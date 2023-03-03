After the anti-corruption wing of Karnataka Lokayukta arrested a BJP MLA's son over taking a bribe, on March 2, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called it the 'government's war against corruption.' He also highlighted that Congress during their regime sealed the Lokayukta body to escape from corruption but the BJP government is ruling to stop corruption in the state.

While speaking to the press, CM Bommai mentioned, “The BJP government doesn’t spare anyone who is involved in corruption, irrespective of their parties. A detailed probe will be conducted on the accused and the money that was caught."

The Karnataka CM went on to take a dig at the Congress and said, "The Lokayukta body in the state was closed by the Congress government so that they escape corruption. But we re-launched it after coming to power. Many Congress leaders escaped from it, and this is our war against corruption, irrespective of parties."

Lokayukta arrests BJP MLA's son

CM Bommai's comment comes after the anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta on March 2 arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. According to sources, over Rs 2 crore in cash was recovered from the office of Prashanth, who is also a chief accountant in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Reportedly, MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is also the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, has resigned from the chairmanship.

According to sources, the Lokayukta officials went on to conduct the raid at several residences of the BJP MLA's son and found over Rs 6 crore in cash. Karnataka Lokayukta's BS Patil, said, "When Lokayukta police raided the office they recovered Rs 2.2 crore, they raided residence & recovered Rs 6.10 crore. Five persons were apprehended, and FIR was registered. Whosoever has a role in this matter, it will be revealed.

The Karnataka Congress has also launched a series of attacks on the BJP over corruption in the state. The Congress party took to Twitter, and mentioned, "The houses of Karnataka BJP leaders have more money than the RBI. Is that why Amit Shah is making frequent visits to the state? The caught money was the money that was supposed to reach him?"

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, "Karnataka CM keeps asking us to produce documents, what more documents does he require...all can be found in BJP MLA's house and ministers' offices."

"It's high time that CM should resign...if he thinks he's done great work then dissolve the assembly and go for election right now. Where is CBI, where is the IT, where is the ED now...Mr Amit Shah is coming right? he should get his team and come," he added.