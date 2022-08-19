Karnataka CM Bommai Condemns Physical Action Against Siddaramaiah After Eggs Hurled At LoP

A day after eggs were hurled at Congress leader Siddaramaiah's convoy and black flags were waved by angry right-wing protestors in Kodagu district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the 'physical action' against the Leader of Opposition.

Taking to Twitter CM Bommai said the position of LoP carries dignity and if there is a difference of opinion on any matter, it should be countered with strong opinions instead of violence.

"Siddaramaiah is the Leader of the Opposition and the position of Leader of the Opposition carries its own dignity. If there is a difference of opinion on any matter, it should be countered with strong opinions. Not by physical action. Everyone should follow this," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The statement comes a day after scores of protestors, holding pictures of Veer Savarkar and black flags, protested against former CM Siddaramaiah who visited Kodagu to take stock of the rain-related damages.

Protestors gherao Siddaramaiah over Savarkar remark

"Go back Siddaramaiah” slogans were raised by BJP protestors who also threw a picture of Savarkar at him through the vehicle window. The saffron workers accused the Congress leader of being anti-Hindu as an egg was thrown at his car, leading to a small scuffle.

When returning from Kodagu, protesters blocked his vehicle near Guddehosuru in Kushalnagar, and raised slogans after which the Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. Siddaramaiah faced a similar protest in Madikeri, where BJP and Congress workers came face-to-face and even threw eggs at each other.

Siddaramaiah and Congress have been targeted by the BJP over the tearing down of Savarakar’s picture in Shivamogga a day before India’s Independence Day. The incident led to clashes between two groups and Section 144 had to be imposed in the district.

Siddaramaiah had said the deliberate instating of Savarakar’s picture in a “Muslim locality” had led to anger which further caused communal tensions in the district, including the stabbing of one person.