Karnataka CM Bommai Condemns TN Resolution Against Mekedatu Project; Terms It 'Illegal'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Karnataka government is committed to implementing the Mekedatu project despite the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly. This came after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution, providing support to all decisions taken to stop the Karnataka government and protect the interest of Tamil Nadu farmers, concerning the construction of the Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river.

Terming the resolution as 'illegal', CM Bommai in a series of tweets, accused the state of Tamil Nadu of not having faith in the federal system.

"The resolution adopted today in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the Mekedatu project is illegal. This is an anti-people resolution wherein a State is trying to infringe upon the rights of another. This resolution shows that Tamil Nadu doesn't believe in a federal system," Karnataka CM said in a tweet.

ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಮೇಕೆದಾಟು ಯೋಜನೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿರುವ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಕಾನೂನು ಬಾಹಿರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಒಂದು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಇನ್ನೊಂದು ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಹಕ್ಕನ್ನು ಆಕ್ರಮಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಂತಹ ಜನ ವಿರೋಧಿ ನಿರ್ಣಯವಾಗಿದೆ. ಒಕ್ಕೂಟ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿಗೆ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಇಲ್ಲದ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಇದಾಗಿದೆ.

He further mentioned that the Karnataka state government condemns the resolution and is firm on building a dam at Mekedatu over river Cauvery that takes birth in the state.

"Karnataka has the right over the remaining water after giving Tamil Nadu 177.25 tmc as per the Cauvery tribunal order. The government is taking necessary steps to take up the Mekedatu project irrespective of the political decision of Tamil Nadu," he said in another tweet.

TN passes resolution against Karnataka over Mekedatu dam construction

Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan brought the resolution in Assembly opposing Karnataka's decision to allot money for constructing a reservoir in Mekedatu, and stated that Tamil Nadu is in a state where it has to plead for water. He further urged the Centre to not give Technical, Environmental, and any other clearance required for the Mekedatu project.

It is to be noted that in the Karnataka State budget recently presented by CM Bommai, a grant of Rs 1,000 crore was provided this year for the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

The Mekedatu project has fueled the water clash between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, after the latter's plan to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, 90 km from Bengaluru and 4 km from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

