Karnataka CM Bommai Confident Of Upcoming State Polls, Says BJP's Lotus Will Bloom In 2023

Following BJP’s massive victory in four out of five states that went to polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the party’s performance would directly influence the Karnataka Assembly elections. Bommai said that the wins will ensure that the BJP’s lotus will bloom in the state polls, scheduled early next year. The state CM, while praising the party’s performance across states, also called upon party workers to be ready to work and bring BJP to power again.

CM Bommai was participating in a function to celebrate BJP’s victory in the five states when he said that the polls have added the party’s hope in Karnataka. Speaking about the election results that saw BJP win four out of five states, Bommai said, “Our responsibility has increased.” He further added that the state unit has already started working towards winning the state polls, scheduled for 2023.

“We have to work more actively to implement the welfare programmes announced in the State budget. I have already instructed the officials to prepare the files before the end of this month and get the work orders issued before the month of April. Implementation of all the programmes will be started without any delay and it is our responsibility to reach them to the common man,” the Karnataka CM said as cited by ANI.

Furthermore, CM Bommai asked the party workers to take up publicity of the welfare programmes at booth level and help people avail the benefit of these programmes. “We have resolved to see the Lotus bloom and win the 2023 Assembly election by winning the hearts of the people through the public welfare programmes of our government and organisational strength of the BJP. We have taken a pledge to build a prosperous state by returning to power for the next 5 years,” he said.

“We will undertake a state tour with our senior leader BS Yediyurappa and central leaders to further strengthen the party in every part of the State. We are already on the job,” the CM said while calling on the party workers to work for BJP’s return to power in the upcoming polls. His comments came after the BJP won the major vote share in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Meanwhile, the AAP swept Punjab clean winning 92 seats to form their maiden government in the state.

Congress is fighting for survival: CM Bommai

CM Bommai also spoke about the opposition and said that the Congress party was fighting for survival. “Congress has sunk in the rest of the country. It will sink in Karnataka too. Congress is fighting for survival. Congress has lost direction at the national and state level. It has lost its base all over the country. While BJP is fighting for a bright future for the country, Congress is fighting for existence,” the CM said.

“BJP has won in 4 States. We will win in Gujarat in the coming days. The victory of BJP in Karnataka is as true as Sun rising in the East,” Bommai said while exuding confidence in the upcoming elections. He said that Congress was offering Fridge, TV and other inducements for its party workers. “The Congressmen are accustomed to give and take. Nothing works without that. They will grab 10 times more than what they offer now,” the Karnataka CM added. He further said that the party was now at a ‘sorry state’ in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI