Last Updated:

Karnataka CM Bommai Emphasises The Need To Foster Harmony By Respecting Other Religions

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said, "Social equality can be achieved only when there is social, economic and religious harmony."

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Karnataka

Image: PTI


Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday emphasised the need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions.

"We need to foster religious harmony by respecting other religions. Social equality can be achieved only when there is social, economic and religious harmony", Bommai said.

He was speaking at 'Nudi Namana' programme organised to pay tribute to retired engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department late Dr. L Shivalingaiah.

The Chief Minister recalled his father late S R Bommai's close association with Shivalingaiah who was a man of high thinking, the man who prepared a blueprint for many irrigational projects in the State.

S R Bommai was the former Chief Minister of Karnataka.

According to Basavaraj Bommai, Shivalinagaiah had a major role in the design and construction of many hospitals, including Victoria and NIMHANS. He was instrumental in the construction of many Dr. B R Ambedkar institutions in the State.

READ | Karnataka: CM Bommai orders rescue & relief work amid heavy rain; NDRF teams despatched

Shivalingaiah was a hard worker, and an inspiration to youth, he was the national president of BJP Dalit Morcha. The present generation has a lot to learn from Shivalingaiah's dedication and commitment to a cause, he said. 

READ | Karnataka CM Bommai congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
READ | Siddaramaiah's govt remained 'unresponsive' amid several scams: Karnataka CM Bommai
READ | Amarnath flashflood: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says no report of Kannadigas affected so far
First Published:
COMMENT