Karnataka CM Bommai Hails Budget's Commitment To Farmers' Welfare; Says 'huge Boost'

On Budget 2022-23, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated its commitment to Annadatta (farmers)'s welfare. He praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's promotion of the use of Kisan drones, chemical-free natural farming, Rs 2.37 lakh crore direct payment of MSP in farmers' accounts and more.

"From a direct payment of Rs 2.37 lakh crore into the accounts of 163 lakh farmers for procurement of wheat and paddy, promotion of the use of Kisan Drones and chemical-free natural farming across the country, a fund facilitated by NABARD to finance start-ups for agriculture and rural enterprise, to revision of syllabi of agricultural universities, our govt truly is doing all it takes to empower the backbone of our economy," Bommai tweeted.

Taking to the microblogging site, Karnataka CM who watched the Budget on Republic TV also thanked PM Modi and Sitharaman for reiterating the BJP government's motto of 'Sabha Sath Sabka Vikas' with this including 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget'

He said that Karnataka's developmental activities will receive a major boost with the various announcement in the Union Budget. "We look forward to ensuring effective utilisation of the resources allocated," Bommai added.

Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka, especially Bengaluru which is the start-up hub of the country, is glad to welcome the Centre's decision to extend tax incentives for start-ups. "This will be a huge relief esp in this pandemic era to these drivers of economic growth," he said.

While Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that 163 lakh farmers have received Rs 2.73 lakh crores in direct payments for the 2021-22 crop procurement by the Centre. She also announced the government's support to millet production and branding, Kisan drones for land assessment and spraying pesticides, chemical-free farming along Ganga, NABARD longs to Agri startups.

Sitharaman said, "2023 is the year of millets - Centre will support the branding of millet products nationally and internationally." She also announced a rationalised and comprehensive scheme for the production of oilseeds.

She added that syllabi of agricultural universities will be revamped to meet the needs of natural, zero-budget & organic farming and modern-day agriculture. The Finance Minister said that the Union Budget will provide a blueprint for 'Amrit Kal' (2022) as India progresses to the 100th year of Independence.