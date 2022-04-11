Karnataka CM Bommai Hits Out At Congress Over Protest On Inflation; 'No Moral Right To...'

Speaking on the ongoing protests being carried out by Congress over inflation in the country, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at the grand-old party, stating that Congress has lost all credibility to observe such protests as they hold the record for inflation in the country.

"Congress has no moral right to protest against price rise. The credit and record for highest price rise in the country go to Congress," CM Bommai said, reported ANI.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan LOOT Yojana pic.twitter.com/OQPiV4wXTq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Congress has planned a three-phase protest against the Centre and made it compulsory for leaders and volunteers to upload posts against inflation on social media. The party General Secretary K C Venugopal issued an internal circular for volunteers, asking to garland gas cylinders, scooters/bikes, empty petrol/diesel cans and also publish these activities on social media.

Earlier last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had likened India's Inflation to the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka and accused the BJP of making central agencies chase prominent leaders in the opposition factions. Moreover, she advised the BJP to discuss with all the parties on ways to tackle inflation in the country.

When asked about the workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) holding protests against the Karnataka HC ruling on the Hijab row, CM Bommai informed that the issue is being looked into by a committee headed by the Chief Justice and a decision will be finalised only after the report is submitted.

Responding to a query regarding BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde's letter to him, asking to investigate whether student Muskan Khan (who protested against the Hijab ban in Karnataka) has any links with terrorists after she received praise from Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, CM Bommai stated that he wasn't aware of any such letter. "I have no idea about the letter written by Anant Kumar Hegde. I will speak to him and seek information about the issue. I will take appropriate action based on that," Bommai said.

On reports about the Mandya MP Sumalatha joining the BJP, the CM denied such reports and said, "She had come to invite me to her niece's wedding. We also discussed some developmental works."