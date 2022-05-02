Karnataka CM Bommai Likely To Discuss Cabinet Expansion With Amit Shah On May 3: Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to discuss the issue of cabinet expansion or a reshuffle with Amit Shah when the Union Home Minister visits Karnataka on May 3. According to sources, CM Bommai did not meet the national leaders when he visited Delhi on Friday, April 29. Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru to attend 'Khelo India' University games and other functions.

As per sources, the 62-year-old BJP leader will try to have a final discussion on the cabinet with Shah. With the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, there is pressure mounting on CM Bommai to expand or reshuffle his cabinet soon after the recently concluded Assembly polls in five states. With the cabinet exercise taking time, voices of discontent seem to be brewing within the ruling saffron party.

The sources have revealed several senior leaders/MLAs will be roped into party work ahead of the next Assembly elections, with new faces getting a chance in the new cabinet. Caste calculation will be done to allocate the portfolios to the ministers. Bommai has been maintaining that he is waiting for a direction from BJP central leadership to carry out the cabinet exercise. There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, which has 29 ministers including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh, on Sunday, also said that the party's strength lies in the induction of new faces has set off this fresh round of speculation over leadership change in the state. Veteran leader BS Yediyurappa too, on Monday, had dismissed such speculations, saying Bommai was doing a "good job."

Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on May 3

Amit Shah will be once again visiting the state on Tuesday, exactly a month after setting a target of 150 seats for Karnataka BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls. The Home Minister had last visited the state on April 1 to attend the state's BJP core committee meeting. During his trip, he is likely to meet senior party leaders, including Bommai and Yediyurappa, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls. According to reports, the leaders are likely to meet over lunch.