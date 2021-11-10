Karnataka CM Bommai Likely To Meet PM Modi In Delhi On November 11

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai is all set to head to New Delhi to pay a visit to the BJP top brass on November 11 and has hinted towards his meeting with the Prime Minister. On Wednesday, CM Bommai said that he is planning to meet several leaders and will be discussing projects related to the state's development among other issues. "I am leaving for Delhi today, where I will be meeting central ministers and I have sought time to meet the Prime Minister, the appointment is expected for tomorrow," Bommai said.

During the trip, the Chief Minister is also expected to meet the BJP top leadership and discuss issues about governance in the state, including the long-standing demand for cabinet expansion. While speaking to reporters, CM Bommai informed about his visit to Delhi and his plans of meeting PM Modi. He also didn’t rule out the possibility of changes in the cabinet; he hinted at the possibilities of discussion on expanding his current cabinet, with new faces being added.

Responding to a question whether he will be meeting BJP national President JP Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, he said, "I have sought time. I have not thought about it (to discuss cabinet expansion), but what will be discussed there, I don't know."

Besides this, Karnataka CM will also be taking up other issues with respective ministries and will consult Karnataka’s legal team on the problems related to the water dispute on both Krishna and Cauvery. According to CM, the list of possible contenders for the MLC elections will be sent to the party's legislative board in a day or two. Amid the frantic political activity, ahead of the MLC elections for 25 seats on December 10, Bommai indicated that the lists had already arrived, but they would be discussed further.

"Discussions were held regarding the MLC elections including the four graduate and teachers constituencies. We have obtained details from the districts. Tomorrow or the day after, the list will be sent to the parliamentary board of our party," the Chief Minister told reporters after the BJP core committee meeting.

With PTI Inputs

Image: Twitter