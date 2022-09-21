Karnataka CM Bommai Meets Ailing Former PM H D Deve Gowda; Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues met former PM and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday. This came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah and BS Yediyurappa from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met him on September 20. The 90-year-old former PM hasn’t been keeping well for the past few days and visitors have been making a beeline to his Padmanabhanagar residence.

Apart from CM Bommai, his cabinet ministers - R Ashoka, V Somanna, J C Madhu Swamy, K Gopalaiah, Munirathna and Byrathi Basavaraj also met H D Gowda.

Basavaraj Bommai wishes H D Deve Gowda speedy recovery

After the meeting, CM Bommai tweeted and said, “Today in Bangalore, former Prime Minister, Mr. H. D. I visited Deve Gowda's residence and inquired about his well-being. I wish him a speedy full recovery and continued public service.”

On the other hand, Congress leader Siddaramaiah after meeting Deve Gowda on September 20 said, "He (Gowda) is a senior politician in the country and in the State too. I had come to inquire about his health. We are in different parties, party politics are different, humanity is different and it is important.”

Met former Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda at his residence to enquire about his health.



I wish him speedy recovery & would like to see him actively participating in politics again. pic.twitter.com/1tH89hBJhK — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 19, 2022

Having joined the BJP in February 2008 after leaving the Janata Dal (U), Bommai has worked with senior leaders including H D Deve Gowda and Ramakrishna Hegde. Notably, after H D Devegowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and S R Bommai are only the second father-son duo to become the CM of Karnataka.

IMAGE: @BSBommai - TWITTER