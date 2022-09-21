Last Updated:

Karnataka CM Bommai Meets Ailing Former PM H D Deve Gowda; Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

The 90-year-old former PM hasn’t been keeping well for the past few days and visitors have been making a beeline to his Padmanabhanagar residence.

Written By
Abhishek Raval

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues met former PM and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday. This came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah and BS Yediyurappa from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met him on September 20. The 90-year-old former PM hasn’t been keeping well for the past few days and visitors have been making a beeline to his Padmanabhanagar residence.

Apart from CM Bommai, his cabinet ministers - R Ashoka, V Somanna, J C Madhu Swamy, K Gopalaiah, Munirathna and Byrathi Basavaraj also met H D Gowda. 

Basavaraj Bommai wishes H D Deve Gowda speedy recovery

After the meeting, CM Bommai tweeted and said, “Today in Bangalore, former Prime Minister, Mr. H. D. I visited Deve Gowda's residence and inquired about his well-being. I wish him a speedy full recovery and continued public service.”

On the other hand, Congress leader Siddaramaiah after meeting Deve Gowda on September 20 said, "He (Gowda) is a senior politician in the country and in the State too. I had come to inquire about his health. We are in different parties, party politics are different, humanity is different and it is important.”

Having joined the BJP in February 2008 after leaving the Janata Dal (U), Bommai has worked with senior leaders including H D Deve Gowda and Ramakrishna Hegde. Notably, after H D Devegowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and S R Bommai are only the second father-son duo to become the CM of Karnataka.

First Published:
