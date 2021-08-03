Karnataka CM Bommai Meets BJP Chief Nadda; 'decision On New Cabinet Likely On Tuesday'

In a major development, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and discussed the impending cabinet expansion in the state cabinet. Addressing the media after the meeting that took place in the national capital, the newly appointed head of the state asserted that at the moment, the leaders were being considered by the top leaders of the BJP and the full list of the cabinet is likely to be released to by Tuesday.

This is the second time during Basavaraj Bommai's visit to Delhi that he met JP Nadda. The first meeting took place on Friday, the image of which was shared by the BJP President on his official Twitter handle. With the image, he wrote," Met CM of Karnataka BSBommai Ji today. With his vast legislative and administrative experience, I am sure Karnataka will grow by leaps and bounds. I wish him a successful tenure ahead."

'New cabinet to be decided together': CM Bommai

Bommai, who recently replaced Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has been approached by leaders for a berth in the cabinet as the state is getting a new cabinet. When recently asked whether he will wait for 'Ashada' month (considered inauspicious) to get over for undertaking the expansion, he said, "nothing like that, we will do it at the earliest, won't take too much time because I need a complete team to do the work as there is COVID and floods." He also clarified that retaining or not retaining the same ministers in the cabinet will be taken by him in consultation with the top brass. "We will decide together," he says.

This is Bommai's first visit to the national capital after taking over the Chief Ministerial position. He had earlier said that the visit was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J P Nadda to thank them personally.

Image Credit: ANI/PTI