Karnataka CM Bommai Reaches Out To Miffed Ex-CM Shettar Amid Cabinet Expansion Woes

Tussle in Karnataka's BJP continues amid suspense over new cabinet ministers and deputy CMs. After ex-CM Jagadish Shettar opted out of the new ministry, newly-appointed CM Basavaraj Bommai said that he would speak to the miffed veteran after he returns from Delhi. Bommai is scheduled to meet PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh on Friday, a first after taking oath as CM.

Bommai reaches out to Jagadish Shettar

I'll speak to him (Jagadish Shettar), I have a lot of respect for him, he's a senior leader. I was supposed to meet him, have spoken to him on phone. Due to some technical issues in flight, I'm going now: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at Hubballi Airport, yesterday pic.twitter.com/vt1hvcIdBQ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Similarly, Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga, KS Eshwarappa on Thursday, hinted at his inclination to be Deputy CM or cabinet minister. Stating that he would obey the decision of the party seniors, he said that he will remain a mere legislator if needed. Eshwarappa, who had drifted apart from Yediyurappa since the cabinet expansion, had alleged that the CM had sanctioned Rs 774 crores under his department - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, without his approval.

Meanwhile, Shettar refused to join the new ministry saying, "No idea who they will take into the Cabinet, but I don't want to join it. I am a senior member and a former Chief Minister. My conscience doesn't allow me to join the State cabinet". Bommai, who alone took oath on Wednesday, claimed that the cabinet expansion will be delayed as he would discuss it with the party's central leadership. Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa stated that he will not be 'interfering in cabinet expansion' and that Bommai had complete freedom to induct whomever he felt was appropriate, amid reports that many ministerial aspirants met Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

Basavaraj Bommai takes over

On Wednesday, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other top BJP leaders. As per reports, Bommai's name was suggested by Yediyurappa during the BJP's state legislature meeting held on July 23. Bommai - a strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district. While he had started his political career from the 'Janata Parivaar' JD(U), he later joined the BJP in 2008. Along with Bommai, three deputies will soon be sworn in.

Putting an end to the infighting in BJP, veteran CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday after he completed two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Recently, Yediyurappa visited PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi and affirmed that the High Command had faith in him. But later, he affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed amid an outpour of support from Lingayat seers and other Lingayat politicians across party lines. Yediyurappa had been facing massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it.