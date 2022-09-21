Karnataka CM Bommai Responds To 'PayCM' Posters As BJP Launches Counter QR-poster Campaign

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit out after posters of "PayCM" with Bommai's photograph surfaced in parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday. The posters were similar to the digital wallet Paytm, with the clear connotation of a political attack.

Speaking to the reporters, Bommai said, "It's a systematic campaign being run to tarnish my image and Karnataka's reputation."

The Karnataka Chief Minister also asked the concerned officials to look into the matter and take action against the miscreants.

"Even we know how to do such baseless campaigns on social media. But people knew it was a big lie. There is no value for it. The government will make efforts to put an end to any attempts made to tarnish the image of Karnataka," Bommai said.

The posters were purportedly put up by the Congress. The QR (Quick Response) code takes people to the '40% Commission Government' website recently launched by Congress to file complaints against the CM. The poster also mentions a toll-free helpline- 8447704040.

40% - PayCM Karo!

Streets of Bengaluru right now. pic.twitter.com/1zAAgsMfcR — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) September 21, 2022

Slamming Congress, BJP spokesperson S Prakash said that baseless allegations are being made against the government. "If the Congress party or anyone who is making the allegations has evidence, they should approach the Lokayukta or the High Court to get redressal. Here, they are only going to the media," he said.

Moreover, he pointed that DK Shivakumar was interrogated by ED on Monday in a money laundering case. "This party today talks about corruption which is an irony."

The CBI had earlier registered a case against Shivakumar alleging that he acquired assets worth more than Rs 74 crore disproportionate to his know sources of income. In 2020, properties linked to him were also raided.

In response to Congress' 'PayCM' posters, BJP shared a similar QR code on its Twitter featuring Rahul Gandhi and suggested the grand old party to "put Rahul Gandhi's photo in the QR code and beg for the yatra."

Another QR code featuring Congress state chief DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah was shared with the caption "Scan this QR code to remove these corrupt duo from the state who have looted the state."

40% commission charge

The corruption charges against the government amplified after 'Hindu Vahini' national secretary Santosh Patil died by suicide. He had accused then-sitting minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a 40% commission in public work. However, Shivamogga MLA denied the allegation. Under fire from Congress, Eshwarappa resigned as minister on April 15.

Recently, the contractors' body had levelled bribery charges that contractors had to pay 40 percent commission to get public works contracts, a charge strongly denied by the government.