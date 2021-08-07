After expanding his state cabinet, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, retained the Finance Ministry, cabinet affairs, Intelligence from the Home department etc. While Eshwarappa retained the Rural development dept, B Sreeramulu has been given Transport and ST welfare ministries. Araga Jnanendra has been given the important home department while the lone woman minister Shashikala Jolle has been given Muzarai, Haj and Wakf dept.

Karnataka: New cabinet portfolios out

Portfolios allocation in Karnataka | CM Bommai keeps Finance, cabinet affairs, Bengaluru development & all un-allocated portfolios. KS Eshwarappa gets Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Development. R Ashoka gets Revenue (except Muzarai). B Sriramulu gets Transport & ST Welfare pic.twitter.com/9OYs5fhAu7 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

On Wednesday, 29 ministers took oath days after Basavaraj Bommai took charge, all deputy CMs dropped. The cabinet has a diverse mix with 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, 1 Reddy members. 1 woman has also been given a berth in the cabinet. The cabinet expansion came after Bommai's Delhi tour where he met the party's command.

According to sources, Surapura MLA Rajugowda, Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas, and Yediyurappa's close follower MP Renukacharya met Yediyurappa and complained that they didn't make it to Bommai's Cabinet. JP MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal and former minister CP Yogishwar Arvind Bellad - both vocal Yediyurappa critics - have been kept out of the cabinet. The biggest name missing from the cabinet is Yediyurappa's son and BJP state Vice President BY Vijayendra who has now been issued a court notice in a case alleging corruption in a housing project. Meanwhile, ex-CM Jagadish Shettar opted out of the new ministry citing seniority.

Basavaraj Bommai takes over

Last Wednesday, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other top BJP leaders. As per reports, Bommai's name was suggested by Yediyurappa during the BJP's state legislature meeting held on July 23. Bommai - a strong Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district. While he had started his political career from the 'Janata Parivaar' JD(U), he later joined the BJP in 2008.

Putting an end to the infighting in BJP, veteran CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation after he completed two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Recently, Yediyurappa visited PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi and affirmed that the High Command had faith in him. But later, he affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed amid an outpour of support from Lingayat seers and other Lingayat politicians across party lines. Yediyurappa had been facing massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it.