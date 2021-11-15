Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network after the Southern Zonal Council Meeting that was held on Sunday. Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Bommai revealed that the Chief Ministers of the southern states discussed inter-state issues as well as issues with the Government of India. Bommai added that the meeting was successful under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Most of the issues which are common to the states were discussed, mainly some of the irrigation schemes. More than three states are involved and those issues were discussed. Among other problems that were discussed was related to railway land, getting Aadhaar Card for fisheries, exports for fisheries and health structure improvement. All these issues were discussed very widely," said Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister on peninsular inter-linking of rivers

Speaking on the peninsular inter-linking of rivers, Bommai stated that as the country has two important inter-linking grids - the Himalayan grid and the Peninsular grid. The Karnataka CM remarked that the inter-linking of Peninsular grid starts with Godavari, Mahanadi, Krishna and Kaveri. Bommai added that the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has changed its total Detailed Project Report (DPR) aspects and has not given any allocation to Karnataka. Therefore, the Karnataka CM raised this issue in the meeting.

"There is almost nil allocation for Karnataka and I raised this issue in the meeting. This is not the real inter-linking and it leaves one state completelt. Therefore, the honourable Union Home Minister has directed the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to look into the injustice done to Karnataka and sit with us to see that justice is done and water allocation happens," said Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai on increasing crime rate

Speaking on the coordination of Home Department of states to tackle increasing crime rate, Bommai remarked that the authorities find a lot of people committing crimes in one place and then moving away. He remarked that especially Bengaluru, which is just an hour's drive from Tamil Nadhu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. He has expressed that there should be better coordination between the police.

"People who commit the crime in Bengaluru cross the border within an hour making it difficult for the Karnataka Police. Similarly, lot of people from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu commit the crime there and they come here. We need a better coordination between the police officers and a better handling of check posts at our state borders. Therefore a kind of a coordination committee is necessary of the police officers so that we will have total cooperation with each other and nab the culprits in a given time," he added

Speaking on the meeting, the Karnataka CM remarked that he was able to raise the issue of the Krishna water dispute. Apart from this, Bommai also revealed that he raised other administrative issues as well.