Karnataka CM Bommai Says Education Minister To Submit Textbook Revision Report On June 2

Amid the ongoing textbook revision row in Karnataka, the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday informed that the state's education minister BC Nagesh will be submitting a comprehensive report with complete facts. Karnataka CM further added that the state authorities will take action once the report is filed. Basavaraj Bommai mentioned that the report will be discussed with a litterateur. It is important to mention here that the education minister of the state BC Nagesh will be submitting the report tomorrow i.e. June 2.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "Education Minister asked to submit a comprehensive report with complete facts. A suitable decision would be taken after getting the report. We'll get the report tomorrow & it'll be discussed with the litterateur."

Textbook review row

Previously, groups such as the All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and the All-India Save Education Committee (AISEC) claimed that a lecture by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was included in the textbook but a lesson on Bhagat Singh was not. The Karnataka Textbook Society later stated that the Bhagat Singh chapter had not been removed and that the Kannada textbook for Class 10 was currently being printed.

"Currently there are reports in the media that a lesson on Hedgewar has been included in class 10 first language Kannada textbook by omitting a chapter on Bhagat Singh. The reality is that the chapter on Bhagat Singh has not been omitted from textbooks," the society said in a statement according to PTI.

A committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha was constituted to examine Social Science and language textbooks and revise them, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh defended the inclusion of a speech by Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook. The Minister had said that the textbook does not contain anything about Hedgewar or RSS, but only his speech on what should be an inspiration to people, especially the youth, and that those who have raised complaints have not gone through the textbook.