Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai referred to the recent killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga as a pre-planned conspiracy as he joined Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate at 9. Referring to the brutal manner in which the murder was done and the number of people involved, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that it could be nothing but a conspiracy.

"Harsha was an activist, he was a member of the Bajrang Dal as well. For obvious reasons, he had picked up a lot of cause, and that irritated a lot of people. There was a lot of local skirmish against him and that has led to this kind of incident, which is really the most unfortunate and brutal," CM Bommai said, adding, "It is more than a murder, it is hardcore enmity. They have put out all their frustration on this boy."

'His moments were watched, reported before the murder'

Basavaraj Bommai, during the exclusive conversation, said that the main cause of the murder of Harsha was that he was a Hindu activist, who had raised his voice boldly on a lot of issues. The Karnataka Chief Minister added, "His moments were watched, reported, and then he was murdered. Hence there is a conspiracy, we will go to the root of the conspiracy. Which are the organizations involved, which are the people involved and which are the people who provided logistic support will also be enquired."

Highlighting that there was more than what was meeting the eye, the BJP leader reflected on the alleged role of organizations like PFI, CFI. "PFI is very active in the region. Their role is established in the Mangluru incidents, Mangluru riots. PFI role cannot be ruled out," he said, adding that there was information being collected about the organization and shortly a report will be submitted to the Central government.

Speaking on the situation on the ground, he said," As of now things are under control, we are talking to all the leaders and building confidence."

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha brutally murdered in Shivamogga

On Sunday, February 20 night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries.

In a press briefing held on Tuesday, the Shivamogga Police informed that six people involved in the murder have been arrested. Those arrested include, Mohammad Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Asifulla Khan, Riyan Shariff, Nihan, and Afnan. As per the Police, Mohammad Kashif, Asifulla Khan and Nihan have been arrested for murder while Sayed Nadeem and Afnan have been arrested for conspiracy. As per the police, the accused came in a car, chased Harsha and killed him.