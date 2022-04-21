Karnataka CM Bommai Says He Has No Soft Corner For JDS After HD Kumaraswamy's BJP Remark

Responding to a statement made earlier by HD Kumaraswamy wherein the JD(S) leader said that he will fight with both Congress and BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he doesn't have a soft corner towards JD(S). Kumaraswamy had earlier said that his party will contest against both the Congress and the BJP and that he doesn't have a soft corner for the BJP.

"JD(S) is a political party just like BJP. They are in politics just like us. It is not correct to say that we have a soft corner towards JD(S)," CM Bommai added.

CM Bommai stated that he received a call from the former Prime Minister M HD Deve Gowda. "Deve Gowda is our senior. He called me and asked when I would be returning to Bengaluru. He wanted me to call him on my return to Bengaluru," CM Bommai said.

It's important to note that CM Bommai in August 2021, had gone to seek the blessings of former PM Deve Gowda. After the meeting, he assured all possible support to the BJP government in case of any trouble and also opined that none of the parties including JD(S) wants elections before 2023 and thus there is no threat to the state government.

Although Kumaraswamy has been critical of the BJP as he accused the party of constantly flaring up communal issues, he has taken on Congress heavily in recent times.

'After Eshwarappa's resignation, why demand his arrest?': H D Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, after the resignation of BJP Minister KS Eshwarappa, Congress further called for the arrest of the Minister, in response to which HD Kumaraswamy accused Congress of trying to create a vote bank. He also said that both Congress and BJP are encouraging communal issues. He further added, "KS Eshwarappa's issue is over. Congress is asking to arrest him, what is the need to do that? Congress wants to create a vote bank using such issues... Congress & BJP are using communal issues to get the votes of one particular community."

Congress has lost credibility, will fight a lone battle in Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy

After the dismal performance of the Congress in the assembly elections in five states, Karnataka's former CM Kumaraswamy lashed out at the grand old party recently and said that Congress is losing the mandate of the people across the country. He further added that JD(S) will fight independently in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka and has targeted 123-seats in the 225-seat Karnataka assembly.

