Karnataka CM Bommai Says 'no Need To Give Political Colours' To Clashes In Hubballi

Amid the rising incidents of communal tensions in India, a stone-pelting incident was reported in Mulbagal town of Kolar district in Karnataka. Reacting to the violence, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, said that the incident was 'unpardonable offence'. He said that the police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved.

"Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," news agency ANI quoted Basavaraj Bommai saying.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reiterated CM Bommai's remarks by saying that the incident could have been pre-planned. After the person who dropped the controversial video was detained and around a thousand people gathered to attack the police station. Jnanendra added that the situation is now under control and those responsible were apprehended.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje denounced the violence by saying that the mob attempted to take the law into their own hands by attacking the police station. "Karnataka is a state that values peace. "Karnataka will not become Kerala, West Bengal, or Kashmir," she added.

Hubbali violence

A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen, including an inspector, on Saturday evening. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. Numerous reports stated that protesters were seen pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. Republic's sources have said that over 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

In an attempt to disperse the mob, the police used lathi-charge, however, the mob went berserk. Thus, the policemen deployed tear gas shells to disperse them. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, "Section 144 has been implemented throughout the city, and the situation has been brought under control."

Speaking on the disturbing incident, the Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan condemned the incident and stated that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators. "The strongest possible action should be taken against those who take the law into their hands. Attacking civilians and police is intolerable. We condemn this incident," he said.