Karnataka CM Bommai Says 'will Talk To Eshwarappa' After FIR Filed Over Contractor's Death

In a major development to the Karnataka contractor death case, an FIR has now been registered against state Minister KS Eshwarappa. Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor's brother who claimed suspicion in the suspected case of suicide. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, on Tuesday, confirmed the same and said that he would talk to Eshwarappa before any further action.

Following the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor and the Hindu Vahini national secretary who accused KS Eshwarappa of corruption, CM Bommai said that an FIR has been filed against the minister.

“Yes FIR has been filed. I gathered all information and today I will talk to Eshwarappa,” Bommai told ANI while speaking about developments in the case.

“I am going to talk to him (Eshwarappa) now and will take information from him. I will talk to him about a few things over the phone and will call him in person and have a talk,” Bommai said.

Responding to queries on Eshwarappa’s comment on tendering resignation if the CM asked, Bommai said that the decision will be taken after a discussion. “I don't know what he had spoken about. I will talk to him one to one and understand the situation. I had discussed this incident and an FIR is registered now. I will discuss it with him (Eshwarappa) and will take a decision,” the Karnataka Chief Minister added.

Furthermore, CM Bommai slammed the opposition for launching an attack on the government over the case.

“Opposition party is trying to find fault in the case. Once the inquiry is done, the truth will be revealed. The background to know who played the main role behind this is very important in this case,” he told ANI. “Everything will be revealed in the investigation, once that is revealed we will get to know the truth. I had said on day one that the inquiry will happen according to the law and we will not interfere in this case,” he added.

Bommai also said that the BJP national leaders were aware of the issue and he had informed them of the same.

Karnataka contractor death

The contractor, Santosh Patil, who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Patil, who is from the Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, the minister dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil.

Before he went missing on April 12, Patil had reportedly written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He left a purported suicide note blaming the minister as the "sole reason" for his death.

