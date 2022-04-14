Karnataka CM Bommai Slams Cong Over Protests Against Eshwarappa; 'Filled With Corruption'

Amid increasing pressure from the opposition demanding Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over the death of a civil contractor, CM Basavaraj Bommai has now slammed the Congress party over corruption charges.

Responding to the heat over the Santosh Patil death case, Bommai said that Congress didn’t have any moral right to protest. Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others had earlier slammed the BJP-led state government claiming corruption charges.

Reacting to the Congress leaders protesting against the government over corruption charges made by deceased contactor Santosh Patil, CM Bommai said that no action would be taken against Eshwarappa before the inquiry is complete. He further slammed the Congress party and said that they were filled with corruption themselves. “Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is filled with corruption,” the CM told ANI.

“Yesterday the post mortem was over. Now, a preliminary inquiry will take place. We will wait for the results of the preliminary inquiry. We will proceed based on that report,” CM Bommai said.

His comments came after Congress leaders in the state demanded an FIR to be filed against minister Eshwarappa on corruption grounds and further sack him on the grounds of the contractor’s death.

Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption. Postmortem was done yesterday & now preliminary inquiry(report) will come & based on that we'll proceed:Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress protest over death of contractor Santosh Patil pic.twitter.com/NzD4IvY3Be — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Congress demands KS Eshwarappa's arrest

In an exclusive, Congress senior leader DK Shivakumar, while speaking to Republic TV on Santosh Patil's death case, said that state Minister KS Eshwarappa should be sacked. After submitting the memorandum to Karnataka Governor Tawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, senior Karnataka Congress leaders demanded the sacking of state minister KS Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

"We demanded an FIR and it was done. Now we demand that he (KS Eshwarappa) should be sacked," Shivkumar said while speaking about the meeting with the Karnataka governor.

It is pertinent to mention that senior Karnataka Congress leaders met Governor Tawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) KS Eshwarappa in Santosh Patil's death case. At a press briefing after meeting the governor, Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government and called it a ‘40 per cent commission government’.

FIR against Eshwarappa

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa after a contractor who levelled corruption allegations against him was found dead in a suspected case of suicide. The Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor's brother.

The minister has been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides - Basavaraj and Ramesh - have also been named in the FIR. Santhosh Patil, who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI